Heartthrobs Quavo and Saweetie debuted their mad cute matching grills last month but it's seemingly something they're very much proud of and love showing off. The "Lamb Talk" rapper uploaded a video to his social media that sees him flashing his blinged-out mouthpiece with Saweetie by his side showing off hers too followed by a kiss.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The duo has been dating for a little over a year and things first sparked when they collaborated on Quavo Huncho for the track, "GIVE IT TO EM" followed by Saweetie's music video feature for "WORKIN ME." After their professional link up, it was Quavo who reached out to Saweetie for other reasons. "At first, he DMed me," Saweetie previously explained. "You know what, it was weird because his DM went straight to my [inbox.] It went straight in, it didn't go to the requests."

A while back the "Icy" rapper clapped back at trolls who assumed she got her leg up in the industry due to the Migos rapper. "Bruh I been on my shit before I met him don't ever get at my career like that I WORK HARD FOR MINES AND IF I WANNA LOVE A NI**A I CAN DO THAT TOO FOH !!!!!" she wrote on Instagram.