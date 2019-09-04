Quavo and Saweetie are still out here going strong and we're all for it. The "My Type" rapper confirmed that she was hanging out with the Migos rapper and enjoying "his company" back in September of 2018 and since then we've seen more and more evidence of their love blossoming. Saweetie recently made it very clear that her music career and rise to fame has nothing to do with her man after a fan suggested so in her comment section.

"Bruh I been on my shit before I met him don't ever get at my career like that I WORK HARD FOR MINES AND IF I WANNA LOVE A NI**A I CAN DO THAT TOO FOH !!!!!" she responded. Quavo has now come through to share an update on him and Saweetie since sharing a video to Instagram that sees them rocking diamond crusted grills. In the clip below, you can see both artists flashing a smile for the camera showing off thier mouth piece. "Mhmm," Quavo throws in at the end.

In other Quavo news, the "Lamb Talk" rapper's been sharing some studio photos to his Instagram which means something new is dropping soon that will take us into the new season. Ready when you are, Quavo.