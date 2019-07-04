Saweetie was well on her way to stardom before Quavo came into her life and the latter is what she made clear to an Instagram user who really thought otherwise. The "Icy" rapper shared an image to her feed from her sweet birthday celebrations that consisted of a surprise birthday party seemingly helmed by Quavo. The caption apologized to Quavo for being a brat when things didn't work out the way she planned, detailing how she was pleased with everything that went down.

A user who goes by @taybake99 commented, writing the following: "Every famous girl has to be brought out by a guy are they their pimps? I have never seen a female blow up without a man behind her or with her. Something has to change for real in that industry."

The "My Type" rapper put the user in place, responding with: "Bruh I been on my shit before I met him don't ever get at my career like that I WORK HARD FOR MINES AND IF I WANNA LOVE A NI**A I CAN DO THAT TOO FOH !!!!!"

