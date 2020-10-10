Pyrex Steps From Behind The Boards With New Album "Blood On The Hills"

You may remember Pyrex Whippa's tag on songs from artists like Young Dolph, Lil Keef, Offset, Young Thug, and 21 Savage but he's got more than just beats.

The Baltimore producer has grown restless behind the boards and previously experimented with his R&B-inspired vocals on last year's Separation Anxiety.

Pyrex's second effort as a lead artist finds his 808 Mafia label head Southside helming the production on the project. Southside provides him with the narcotic late night bangers he perfected working with Future.

He's clearly still finding his footing as an artist, though, with most songs ending before they truly peak. That's not to say there isn't potential here. Album closer "Pilot" hints at something truly special, seamlessly morphing from a breakneck gallop to a brooding after-party haze done right.

Check out Blood on the Hills, which is available on all streaming services now. Are you feeling Pyrex on the mic? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Tracklist

1. Blood On the Hills

2. Chemist

3. Lost

4. So Alive (feat. G Herbo)

5. Came From Nothing (feat. Sheck Wes)

6. Involved

7. Break Through

8. Pilot