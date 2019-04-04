pyrex
- MusicPyrex Whippa Diagnosed With Dissociative Amnesia, Doesn't Remember Who He IsRapper/producer Pyrex Whippa says he can barely remember who he is after being diagnosed with dissociative amnesia.By Alex Zidel
- MixtapesPyrex Steps From Behind The Boards With New Album "Blood On The Hills"The 808 Mafia producer releases his sophomore effort as a rapper with guest appearances from Sheck Wes and G Herbo.By Dre D.
- NewsYRN Murk Taps Playboi Carti For "What Type Of Sh*t You On"Off of that "Cranberry Porch."By Aron A.
- NewsSouthside Delivers Short New EP "Pre-Game"Southside is back in the mix with a short new project.By Aron A.
- NewsZ Money Calls On Gucci Mane, Key Glock, & More On "Shawty Paid"Z Money is back with a brand new project.By Alex Zidel
- NewsReese LAFLARE Links Up With Blaze Servin & Ken Carson On "Bad Boys 3"Reese LAFLARE returns with new heat.
By Aron A.
- NewsG2 Releases New Project "OFF IT" Ft. G Herbo & SouthsideG2 releases his new project.By Aron A.