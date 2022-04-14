The Pusha T hype is ever-increasing as the release date for his forthcoming album It's Almost Dryapproaches. The Rap icon has been making those press rounds as he hops from one interview to the next, and recently, he chopped it up with Ebro in the Morning. He once again spoke about the record and his previous beef with Drake, something that he said is a thing of the past yet doesn't feel necessary to rehash with the OVO mogul face to face.

During the interview, Pusha also spoke about that controversial moment Kanye West had on Drink Champs. There were plenty of takeaways from that conversation but when West called John Legend and Big Sean "sellouts" while stating that signing the latter to G.O.O.D. Music was the "worst thing I've ever done."

Pusha was asked if he reached out to West after learning of his comments about Big Sean.

"Nah, t be a lot of underhanded stuff that goes on [behind the scenes],” he answered. West is known for being unfiltered as it pertains to sharing his truth, and that is something that Pusha T has not only learned, but accepted.

“I feel like, Ye gon' say what he gon' say. He gon' speak what he gon' speak," the rapper added. "That type of stuff doesn’t bother me. I think, if you feel like that, and if you feel like you were slighted in any way, shape, or form, then you speak on it. I didn’t have a problem with that, necessarily.”