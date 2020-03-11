Gamers were looking forward to E3 2020, which was set to take place in June, but because of the current coronavirus pandemic affecting the world, the event will reportedly be cancelled. The event was set to highlight the launch of the upcoming PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, two competing consoles that would go head-to-head in the holiday season but now, it's looking as though they could both experience a delay.

Conflicting reports are currently being written about the fate of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X so until information is relayed by Sony and Microsoft about their respective systems, we won't be making any extreme presumptions. However, it is being noted by Fortune that the coronavirus outbreak could delay both consoles by several months.



Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

With production and shipments largely taking place in China, which is one of the areas affected the worst by COVID-19, it is very likely that we experience a pushed-back date. Hopefully, that isn't the case.

What ever will we do without video games in the case of a global quarantine situation? Will we need to stick to the outdated PlayStation 4 and Xbox One? We will keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.