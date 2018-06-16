E3
- Gaming"Halo: Infinite" Multiplayer Revealed At E3: WatchThe multiplayer for "Halo: Infinite" will be free-to-play.By Alexander Cole
- GossipPS5 & Xbox Series X Coronavirus Delay RumorsRumours suggest that after the cancellation of E3 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the PS5 and Xbox Series X will both be delayed.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKeanu Reeves Reveals His Character In "Cyberpunk 2077" TrailerKeanu reveals the release date, trailer, and gameplay for "Cyberpunk 2077" at E3.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Marvel's Avengers" Video Game Will Be Revealed At E3The Avengers have some reassembling to do. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Halo Infinite" Reportedly Releasing Holiday 2020Master Chief returns. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingNintendo Shares Details About E3 2019 Game PlanNintendo is looking to put some beloved franchises on display this E3. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentThe Playstation 5 Is Likely Coming In 2020Sony is being coy about why the skipped E3.By Brynjar Chapman
- Gaming"Rick And Morty" Co-Creator Reveals His Ambitions To Create Video GamesRoiland's game is just as twisted as "Rick and Morty."By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentPlayStation 4 Hits Series ReLaunches Classic Titles For $20Jump back into your favorite PlayStation classics. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingA Group Of New Xbox Systems, Named "Scarlett," Reportedly Set To Arrive In 2020A leak has given gamers some new info about Microsoft's new system.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentLil Yachty Calls Drake Out On His "Fortnite" Skills At E3Yachty doesn't think Drake is that good. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4" & Gordon Hayward Team Up For Early Release SweepstakesHop on the new "Call of Duty" early. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Resident Evil 2" Remake Expands Story And Brings Back Main CharactersThe scariest game of the 90's is returning. By Karlton Jahmal