While the rapper's past may be wrought with scandal and controversy, Cuban Doll is not letting the drama drown out her music.

After building her following via social media as an Internet personality and influencer, Cuban officially launched her rap career around 2017. She dropped her debut mixtape, Cuban Link, that same year, followed by her sophomore project, Aaliyah Keef. In 2019, she dropped her third project, Karma, followed by yet another body of work titled Savage Life that same year. She has previously collaborated with the likes of Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo, Ty Dolla $ign, as well as fellow female rappers such as Rubi Rose and Mulatto.

Despite her knack for rhymes, Cuban has been entrenched in various controversies. She was at the center of 6ix9ine's infamous beef with Chief Keef's cousin Tadoe, who was her boyfriend at the time. She was also wrapped up in one of Offset's cheating scandals that led to his brief split from Cardi B.