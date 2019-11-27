Ray J may have removed all of his Instagram posts, but he was still making updates to his Instagram story that showcased his wife Princess Love posing for a paternity shoot. The upload, along with words of encouragement to his wife, had people assuming that they had made up following their social media blow out that had Princess making plans for a divorce.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

TMZ detailed how sources alleged that the couple decided to work things out but more recent reports coming from The Shade Room say otherwise. Apparently, Ray J was only present at Princess' paternity shoot to watch their daughter Melody and she wasn't aware that he was taking videos. Princess is said to be very serious about her split from Ray J and is sticking to her guns about a divorce.

"A man will have a whole wife, kid, and baby on the way and start an argument with you.. just to go to his other hotel room to party with escorts and strippers," Princess previously said of Ray J's antics. "What's in the dark always comes to light."

Princess is set to give birth to her second child with Ray J in a couple of weeks.