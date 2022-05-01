Post Malone shared a heartfelt video message for the community of PS 56 in Staten Island, after the death of their principal, Phil Carollo. Carollo, who died suddenly from a heart attack at the age of 49, was a huge fan of Malone's music.

“What’s going on PS 56 family. I’m very sorry to hear about your loss, and I heard that Principal Phil was a fan of my music, and I’m sorry for your loss,” Malone said in the video. “I just wanna say I’m so happy and blessed that I can make an impact in somebody’s life and that I hope you guys keep kicking a -- and I love you all very much and keep rocking and rolling, I love you very much.”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The idea for the video came from people at the school who wanted to plan something special for Carollo's birthday. He would have turned 50 years old on Friday.

To bring it to fruition, teacher Linda Acevado launched a petition online to get Malone's attention in order to request a video message. According to TMZ, Acevado broke down in tears while showing Malone's message to the students.

Carollo's widow said that it was moving for her kids to see the video in honor of their father.

In June, Malone will be releasing his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache. The project was announced earlier this month.

Check out Malone's video below.

[Via]