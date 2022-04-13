It's about that time for some new heat from Post Malone. As reports about his legal drama arise in news cycles, the rocker-rapper's manager Dre London revealed that a new Post Malone album was on the horizon. London shared a video of himself taking to the tennis court with a few friends, and as he attempted to motivate viewers, he also added a brief mention in the caption.

"Results Or Excuses Choose Your Side! @postmalone album coming next month! What u want in life results or excuses!! #MondayMotivation," he wrote.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

There has yet to be any other information shared about the record, but it will be Post's first since his 2019 No. 1 hit, Hollywood's Bleeding. The rock-centered album hosted a star-studded cast of features and London's announcement has Post's fans buzzing about what he may come up with next. In a previous interview with Billboard earlier this year, the hitmaker spoke candidly about feeling as if his career was taking a toll.

“You think about everything at the same time, and it’s f–king overload,” he said back in January. “There’s a lot riding on the music. There’s a lot riding on just being able to keep making songs. And that’s hard to do because you’re like, ‘F–k — I already talked about everything.’ And you kind of run out of ideas, and that’s scary s–t.”

Elsewhere during that interview, Post emphasized that he is no longer looking to make the numbers that his label pressures him to accomplish with each release. "I don’t need a No. 1; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.” We previously reported that Post Malone's next album will be titled Twelve Carat Toothache. Check out Dre London's post below.

[via]