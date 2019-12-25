Post Malone Shares Trippy Animated Visualizer For "Circles"

A holiday gift from Post Malone!

"Circles" already has an official music video, but Post Malone just shared an animated one as little Christmas treat. While the official music video plays out as a dramatic grayscale fairytale, the new animated visualizer is filled with bright colours and cheery imagery that are much more suitable for the upbeat song. At times it still makes use of fairytale motifs, but they're blended with cartoons of Posty just being Posty, chuffing cigarettes and drinking beer out of solo cups. It serves as a celebration of his incredibly successful year and a thank you to his fans who made it all possible.

"Circles" has spent two weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart so far and is currently seated at the No. 3 spot. Considering that Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and Brenda Lee's "Rocking Around The Christmas Tree" are the songs lying ahead of him right now, it's very possible that "Circles" reclaims the peak position once the holiday season has passed.

Post Malone's huge 2019 will be capped off with him filling the headlining slot for "Dick Clark New Years Rockin' Eve". You'll likely see him performing "Circles" as the clock strikes midnight. Before then, you could watch the mildly-psychedelic visuals below.