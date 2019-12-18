Though there are plenty of ways to ring in the New Year, be it debauchery, intimacy, family time, a twisted variant of the three, or something wholly other. For many, sitting down with Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve on the tube is a suitable choice. A raucous good time that's formed the basis of tradition, there's a certain joy in watching the masses packed like sardines in the freezing cold, many of them donning actual diapers in the event of soiling themselves, as several prominent pop musicians whip through whirlwind hits.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The legendary special has lined the stage with superstars time and time again, and this edition is no different. Come New Year's Eve, none other than the Bud Light Baron himself, Post Malone, will ring in the ball-drop as the headliner. Along with Posty, BTS and Sam Hunt will also slide through for a performance, as will Alanis Morissette.

Speaking with ET, executive producer for Dick Clark Productions Mark Bracco praised Post Malone, stating “We are so lucky to have Post Malone performing for the world right before the iconic ball drop. Add to that superstars like BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette and it promises to be a memorable New Year’s Eve in Times Square.” A fair assessment, and a great look for a fun-loving chap like Post Malone. Will you be tuning in to see him take the stage - that is, if the Bud Light doesn't take him first?

[via]