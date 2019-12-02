Last week, "Circles" was added to Post Malone's track record of #1 hits, along with "Sunflower", "Psycho" and "Rockstar". The song was steadily climbing since it was released as a single just a week before Post dropped his album, Hollywood Bleeding, on September 6. Considering that he is a hit-making machine, it was up in the air which of Hollywood's songs would take to the charts. "Circles" certainly benefited from being pushed as a single, but there are plenty more songs on that record that could be well-received if they get that same treatment.

"Circles" is followed on Billboard's Hot 100 by Lewis Capaldi's piano-driven ballad "Someone You Loved", which occupied the top spot last week. Lizzo's "Good As Hell" is continuing its rise and now sits at #3. The song doesn't even hail from Lizzo's latest album, Cuz I Love You, but is a sleepr hit from her 2016 EP, Coconut Oil. "Good As Hell" experienced a streaming boost after Lizzo performed it at the 2019 VMA's and later shared an Ariana Grande-assisted remix of it. Based on its chart performance, there's a good chance that it becomes Lizzo's second #1 of the year after "Truth Hurts", which has been sliding out of the top 10.

Posty is also dominating Billboard's decade roundups, as he landed two spots on their top ten albums of the decade with beerbongs & bentleys and Stoney.