According to the reliable folks at Chart Data, Post Malone's next single is slated for release on the 5th of July, featuring none other than Young Thug - news of which leading to speculation over the song's original provenance: both Post Malone and Young Thug have been subject to unconsented song leaks in the past 12 months.

Twitter users responding to Chart Data's post were quick to point out that Post Malone and Thugger both cropped up on a song leak titled "Goodbyes" back in March. The skeptics of the bunch questioned Chart Data's veracity in making such a bold claim Post Malone's signature on the letter. For what it's worth, Chart Data has proven itself to be a reliable purveyor of inside scoop, in spite of the fact, "release dates" aren't part of their daily bread and butter routine, as it were.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If a single were to come out as predicted, Post Malone's "TBD" would likely pose a lively threat to Lil Nas X's predominance on the charts. Much of Post's output from 2018 and beyond still figures in the upper reaches of Billboard's Single's Chart. Songs like "Wow" and "Sunflower" featuring Swae Lee have proven to be indomitable in strength entering the 2nd part of 2019. Does the rumored single with Thugger interest you in any way, hit us with your thoughts?