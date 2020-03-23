Post Malone may have just released his highly-successful third studio album Hollywood's Bleeding last year but after his tour was abruptly stopped because of the coronavirus outbreak, he's already getting back to work in the lab.

The rapper is spending time with his longtime manager Dre London, quarantining together as they spend the next little while in the studio, perfecting his fourth studio album. According to London, it should be ready by Summer 2020.



"I’m sorry I can’t stay away from my brother Posty! I’ll take the chance," wrote the music executive on Instagram. "Tonight we made a smash on FaceTime now we gonna just go into Quarantine Album mode! If we don’t connect energy how the [world] gonna enjoy this summer?"

Post Malone faced some serious backlash for allowing his tour to continue despite prompts from the local government to disallow any public events of over 250+ people. Still, the rapper performed for thousands of fans in Denver while this was all going on in early March.

In other Post Malone-related news, one of the recording artist's producers, Andrew Watt, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Malone has not issued any statements about COVID-19 or the end of his North American tour.