One of the first cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has just been reported within the music industry as producer Andrew Watt reveals he tested positive for it.

Andrew Watt, who has worked with superstar rappers like Post Malone, Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Future, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and more, told the world of his diagnosis earlier today, sharing just how dangerous the virus truly is.

"12 days ago, early morning of March 6, I started feeling like I was hit by a bus. I couldn’t move out of my bed for days and started to run a fever," said Watt on Instagram. "I was seen by a doctor at my house who told me I am positive for the regular flu and there’s no way I could have Covid-19 as I haven’t left the country and all I do is go to the studio and go straight home."



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

After he developed a dry cough, Watt rushed to the emergency room where he begged for a coronavirus test. He was refused because of federal regulations, but upon seeing his private doctor, he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Currently...My fevers have gotten much much better and I have begun to have somewhat of an appetite again but it is very hard for me to breathe as a result of this pneumonia. I am 29 years old. I am a healthy young man and I am going to get through it no matter what. I am going to make a full recovery."

He goes on to note that this illness should be taken seriously, echoing the government's statements that this is not a joke. "Social distancing is to protect someone's mom and dad, someone's grandmother," he said. "It's not about you. It's about everyone together fighting this as a team."

Stay safe out there, and get well soon, Andrew!