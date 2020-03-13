Post Malone took the stage at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Thursday despite the widespread concerns over coronavirus, which has a lot of people scratching their heads. The imposing threat of coronavirus has led to the cancellation of countless events and any gatherings that attract large crowds, in an effort to contain the deadly virus and keep everyone safe.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

However, it appears Post Malone wasn't too concerned about the risks, as he performed to a sold-out crowd at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on Thursday night, much to the confusion and outrage of many. The Pepsi Center announced on Twitter prior to the show that Post's concert would proceed as scheduled, and the decision drew plenty of criticism.

Despite one user's assumption that the audience would be full of "empty seats," the show was actually packed, which is cause for even more concern.

The state of Colorado has yet to entirely ban large public gatherings, but health officials have seriously warned against them. While Live Nation did announce that all of its tours, including Post Malone and Swae Lee's Runaway tour, would be temporarily cancelled for the month of March due to coronavirus concerns, they did specify that select shows would proceed as scheduled on Thursday and Friday, which apparently included Post's Denver concert. His show at the Chase Center in San Francisco next week, however, has been canceled, as California officials have banned all gatherings of 250 people or more.