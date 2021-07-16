Pop Smoke's close friend, Mike Dee, says he's upset with the rapper's new posthumous album, Faith, and that he had no involvement in the making of the project. His complaints echo Smoke's longtime producer, 808Melo, who also complained about having no involvement following its release, Friday.

"For anybody saying why did I let anybody drop this or that. I had no involvement in my dawgz album didn't even kno a album was dropping until it got broadcasted on this internet shit I'm upset my damn self at it cuss I know he wouldn't even want this like this," Dee wrote on his Instagram story.



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

He added in a separate post that he still wants fans to support the project: "But y'all know y'all gotta still run those numbers tf up for the woo. The smoke ain't clearing."

Faith, which includes features from Kanye West, Pusha-T, Kid Cudi, Future, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, and more, is the second release from the New York rapper following his death in February 2020.

808Melo, who produced Smoke's debut mixtape, Meet the Woo, and more, apologized to Smoke for the release of the new project.

"Don’t complain to me about the album I had no involvement in it & you guys know that!" he said on Twitter, Friday. "Sorry bro I miss you."

[Via]