808melo
- Original Content20 Hip-Hop Producers Forging The Sound Of TomorrowAs part of Black Future Month, we take a look at the producers who are shaping hip-hop sound and culture as we know it.By Robert Blair
- MusicPop Smoke's Close Friend, Mike Dee, Voices Frustration Over Posthumous Album, "Faith"Pop Smoke's close friend, Mike Dee, says he had no involvement in the rapper's new posthumous album, "Faith."By Cole Blake
- MusicPop Smoke's Producer 808Melo Apologizes To Him Over New AlbumPop Smoke's producer 808Melo says he had no involvement in the new album before apologizing to Pop.By Alex Zidel