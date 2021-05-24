The late New York rapper, Pop Smoke, was honored with the award for Top Billboard 200 Album for his project Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Sunday.

Pop Smoke's mother, Audrey Jackson, accepted the award in his place.

"I thank you to the fans for honoring the life and spirit of my son, so much that he continues to manifest as if he were still here in the flesh," she said. "He created music for the kid who has to sleep four in a room, the kid who has to figure out how to get to school each day so he can graduate and make his mom proud. He did this so that 14-year-olds would not have to kill to prove they are somebody."



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The rapper was killed during a home invasion in February 2020 at the age of 20.

"That is the irony in this, so thank you to the Billboard Awards leadership for honoring my young warrior," she continued. "Bashar Barakah Jackson, we call your name."

Other nominees for the Top Billboard 200 Album were Juice WRLD for Legends Never Die, Lil Baby's My Turn, Taylor Swift for Folklore, and The Weeknd for After Hours.

For the full list of winners and nominees from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, click here.

