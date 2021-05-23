While The Grammys certainly left The Weekndempty-handed, the BBMAs did not -- and the show hasn't even started yet. During the pre-show telecast, The Weeknd's already emerged on top for this evening's award winners. The Canadian singer has secured seven awards so far for Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Radio Song, and Top R&B Song, Variety reports.



Hip-hop continues to dominate the charts and that's reflected in the success that the late Pop Smoke has had so far. He has already won four awards for Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, and Top Rap Album for Shoot For The Stars Aim for The Moon.

Elsewhere, Kanye West earned two new awards to his lengthy list of accolades. This time, it's for his work in gospel music. 'Ye is Billboard's Top Gospel Artist and his collaboration with Travis Scott on "Wash Us In The Blood" is now the Top Gospel Song of the year.

Other notable winners so far include Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly (for non-hip-hop efforts), Doja Cat, and Drake who will be accepting Billboard's Artist Of The Decade Award tonight.

BBMAs airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. Who are you looking forward to see perform tonight?

List of winners

The Weeknd (7): Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Radio Song, Top R&B Song

Pop Smoke (4): Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Album

Bad Bunny (3): Top Latin Male Artist, Top Latin Album, Top Latin Song

Morgan Wallen (3)*: Top Country Album, Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist

BTS (3): Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

Elevation Worship (2): Top Christian Artist, Top Christian Song

Gabby Barrett (2): Top Country Song, Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

Kanye West (2): Top Gospel Artist, Top Gospel Song

Lady Gaga (2): Top Dance/Electronic Artist, Top Dance/Electronic Album

Taylor Swift (2): Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist

AJR (1): Top Rock Song

Brandon Lake (1): Top Christian Song

Carrie Underwood (1): Top Christian Album

Charlie Puth (1): Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

DaBaby (1): Top Streaming Song

Doja Cat (1): Top R&B Female Artist

Drake (1): Top Streaming Songs Artist

Eslabón Armado (1): Top Latin Duo/Group [NEW CATEGORY]

Florida Georgia Line (1): Top Country Duo/Group

Jhay Cortez (1): Top Latin Song

Karol G (1): Top Latin Female Artist [NEW CATEGORY]

Machine Gun Kelly (1): Top Rock Album

Maverick City Music (1): Top Gospel Album

Megan Thee Stallion (1): Top Rap Female Artist

Roddy Ricch (1): Top Streaming Song

SAINt JHN (1): Top Dance/Electronic Song

Travis Scott (1): Top Gospel Song

