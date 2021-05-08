It's been a little bit over a year since Pop Smoke was gunned down in a rented Hollywood Hills mansion. The Brooklyn rapper was shot and killed in what was understood to be a botched home invasion. Previously, scare details surrounding the specifics of the case were available.

In the latest circumstances surrounding the case, however, the crime becomes much more heinous. As we reported yesterday, after being shot, Pop Smoke was then kicked as he lay on the ground. In addition, the "Welcome to the Party" artist was robbed of his diamond-studded Rolex before he was shot and killed by a 15-year-old.

According to the New York Daily News, a 15-year-old suspect allegedly admitted to shooting Pop Smoke after he and his gang of other majority-teenaged assailants broke into the adored rapper's rented LA home. Their goal of the heist was to rob Pop Smoke of his Rolex and his Cuban link gold chain.

An officer got these details from a recording of a conversation that went down between the accused shooter and a cellmate at a juvenile detention center in May of last year. According to his testimony, the four defendants, who have all been charged with murder, sold the watch for $2,000.

“He admitted that he shot the victim three times with a Baretta 9 (mm,),” LAPD Det. Carlos Camacho reportedly testified on Friday (May 7), at a hearing for the only adult named in the case, Corey Walker, who is 20.

Both Walker and the teen shooter are said to have snitched on themselves. Pop Smoke was reportedly confronted in the wee hours of February 19th, 2020 while he was naked in the shower. Initially complying and giving up his watch, a fight later broke out, eventually leading to Pop's death. He was 20 years old at the time.

We'll keep you updated as the case proceeds.

