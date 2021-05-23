billboard music awards 2021
- StreetwearMachine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox Made Him Realize "Who I Am"Machine Gun Kelly detailed the ways Megan Fox has influenced him since the two began dating.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Baby Clowned By Fans For Wholesome ‘Billboard Music Award’ Promo PostFans trolled the rapper for the wholesome promo post. By Madusa S.
- MusicPop Smoke Wins Billboard Award For Top 200 AlbumPop Smoke's mother accepted the award for Top Billboard 200 Album, in her son's place, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Named Artist Of The Decade At 2021 Billboard Music AwardsBillboard awarded Drake with the honor of Artist of the Decade, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Weeknd Teases New Music After Billboard Music Awards WinThe Weeknd teased new music after accepting the award for Top Hot 100 Song at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.By Cole Blake
- Music2021 Billboard Music Awards: List Of Winners & NomineesHere's the updated list of winners and nominees from the Billboard Music Awards.By Cole Blake