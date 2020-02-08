Pop Smoke Crafts Rapturous Flip Of Ariana Grande Sample On "Mannequin" Feat. Lil Tjay

Pop Smoke's buzz is at a peak right now and he dropped his sophomore effort, Meet The Woo 2, on Friday to capitalize off it. The Brooklyn barker doesn't remove his foot from your neck for a second on this project and it makes for a rapturous ride. While he may milk the formula of his breakout hit that took over last summer, "Welcome To The Party", it's the kind of party you don't want to die down. The steam is still there and it drives him through each track with full momentum.

"Mannequin" is guaranteed to get your blood pumping. CZR Beats & 808Melo flip Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" to have sprinkles of her vocals erupting alongside Pop Smoke's signature ad-libs throughout the chorus. The exhilaration of the track is heightened by Pop Smoke going verse-for-verse with Lil Tjay, another promising young talent. Pop Smoke seems to address his recent arrest for allegedly transporting a stolen Rolls Royce. "And I catch a case for nothin' / I back the Wraith for nothin," he raps, reasserting his innocence. "I got the Range, and all of them paid," he raps, reasserting that he has no financial troubles.

Quotable Lyrics

Big Louboutin for the steppin'

Big .38 for the weapon

And I catch a case for nothin'

I back the Wraith for nothin'