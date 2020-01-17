Pop Smoke is one of the most exciting new rappers in the game right now, representing the gritty side of New York that doesn't care all too much about melody or a catchy hook. What the 20-year-old drill artist brings to the table is his street sensibility and a story that many can relate to. His hit singles "Welcome To The Party" and "Dior" paved the way for him to make an appearance on Travis Scott's new Cactus Jack compilation project JACKBOYS, highlighting the final song "GATTI." Unfortunately for him, he has reportedly found himself in trouble with the law, getting arrested this morning for allegedly transporting a stolen vehicle across state lines.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

According to TMZ, federal agents popped Pop Smoke this morning for travelling in a stolen 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith, which he had reportedly borrowed for a music video shoot. The report reads that, back in November, Pop Smoke and the owner of the whip agreed for the rapper to use the car in a new music video, offering the owner special treatment at a concert to pay him back. Pop Smoke was apparently supposed to return the vehicle the next day but, when he didn't, the owner of the Rolls reported it as stolen and tracked it down in Arizona. For context, the recording artist had met the man in California.

Pop Smoke is set to be arraigned later today in Brooklyn. He was arrested at the airport upon his return from Paris Fashion Week.

Free Pop Smoke!