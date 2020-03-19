It has been one month since Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was tragically murdered in Los Angeles in what has been described as a targeted hit. The details surrounding his death remain unclear, but federal officials continue to unpack the case day-by-day. In the weeks leading to his fatal shooting, Pop Smoke was arrested for allegedly transporting a stolen vehicle across state lines, refusing to give back a borrowed Rolls-Royce Wraith. The rising star was taken down in January upon his return from Paris Fashion Week, but it would appear as though the charges against him will soon be dropped.

In an unconfirmed exclusive report by Bossip, it has been revealed that the feds plan on scrubbing Pop Smoke's file of the car theft charges after his death. Although the case is not yet resolved, the judge ordered a status update this week, specifying that a motion for "nolle prosequi" could be on the way. "Nolle prosequi" would mean that the prosecutor has decided not to move forward with the charges.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The alleged stolen vehicle was reportedly found outside of Pop's parents' home with tinted windows and a new license plate. Text messages were also recovered that point to the artist's involvement in organizing the transport of the vehicle.

Rest in peace, Pop.