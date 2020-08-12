Given what he managed to accomplish during his short-lived rap career, it's safe to say that Pop Smoke was destined for greatness prior to his sudden murder. And while we still have a decent body of work to revisit, posthumous albums seldom capture that same magic. Though not for lack of trying, in this case. Pop's Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was taken on as a special project by 50 Cent, who had a fondness for the young New York rapper; given that Pop ended up sampling "Many Men," the appreciation was certainly mutual.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Fif ended up executive producing the album, lending his talents to lead single "The Woo," featuring an additional verse from Roddy Ricch. Given the intergenerational star power active at one time, it's hardly surprising that the smooth cut became an instant fan favorite. At once accessible to the radio and hard enough for the streets, "The Woo" continues to rack of streams as the summer comes to a close. So much so that Our Generation Music has confirmed that the track has officially gone gold.

No strange territory for Fif, of course, and both Roddy and Pop Smoke have already amassed a fair number of plaques. Don't be surprised if this one continues to climb into platinum territory, for three reasons. One, nostalgia is a powerful tool, and it's not every day a new 50 Cent verse surfaces. Second, Roddy Ricch is poised to be one of the next generation's biggest stars, already boasting a monumental hit to his name. And third, Pop Smoke's legacy must be preserved and streaming his music is the best way to accomplish that. Be sure to give "The Woo" a spin in honor of the fallen young artist, and may the climb continue.