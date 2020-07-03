the woo
- Music50 Cent Celebrates Pop Smoke's "The Woo" Hitting #1After "The Woo" hit number one on Urban Radio, 50 Cent took a moment to celebrate by showing some love to Pop Smoke & Roddy Ricch. ByMitch Findlay14.6K Views
- Antics50 Cent Details Eminem's "Random" Texting Behavior50 Cent says Eminem is a random texter, detailing one time when he hit him to speak about his lyrics in Pop Smoke's "The Woo."ByAlex Zidel48.6K Views
- NumbersPop Smoke, 50 Cent, & Roddy Ricch's "The Woo" Goes GoldThe three-headed monster that is 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, and Pop Smoke have been rewarded for "The Woo." ByMitch Findlay5.2K Views
- Music VideosPop Smoke's "The Woo" Video With 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch ArrivesThe video for Pop Smoke's song "The Woo" with 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch has been released.ByAlex Zidel10.6K Views
- MusicPop Smoke's "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon" Deluxe Gets Release DateThe deluxe edition of Pop Smoke's posthumous album, "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon," is set to drop next week, and will include 15 new tracks.ByLynn S.7.9K Views
- Music50 Cent & Roddy Ricch To Drop "The Woo" Music Video On Pop Smoke's Birthday50 Cent shared a preview of the music video for "The Woo," his collab with Roddy Ricch and Pop Smoke, which will premiere on the late rapper's birthday.ByLynn S.3.0K Views
- NumbersPop Smoke's Posthumous Album Charts All 19 Songs On Billboard Hot 100Pop Smoke earns his first top 10 single with the release of "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon."ByAron A.1.7K Views
- Music50 Cent Praises Pop Smoke, Nicki Minaj, & Eminem On "Young Money Radio"50 Cent had nothing but good things to say about the late Pop Smoke, Nicki Minaj, and Eminem while talking to Lil Wayne on "Young Money Radio."ByLynn S.23.8K Views
- MusicDJ Clue Clears The Air After 50 Cent Accused Him Of Snubbing Pop SmokeDJ Clue set the record straight about supposedly snubbing Pop Smoke's new music after 50 Cent called him out for refusing to play "The Woo."ByLynn S.9.9K Views