Pop Smoke's "The Woo" Video With 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch Arrives

The video for Pop Smoke's song "The Woo" with 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch has been released.

On what would have been Pop Smoke's twenty-first birthday, his estate released the deluxe edition of his posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. With fifteen new records, including features from Fivio Foreign, Gunna, Young Thug, Davido, members of his Woo crew, and more, additional content has officially arrived from the original drop.

"The Woo" is one of the most popular songs from the album, which includes 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch. Hitting #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song has just gotten a new music video as we celebrate Pop on his birthday.

While it's nice to see some throwback footage of Pop having fun in the studio added into the video, the moment is certainly sentimental for fans of the late Brooklyn rapper.

The video was also filmed with the clean version of the song, which is a little strange. Also, a decision was made to blur out the New York Yankees logo on Fiddy's cap, likely for legal reasons, but it's still pretty obvious.

Watch the new video for "The Woo" above and be sure to check out the new material on the deluxe edition of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon here.