Pop Smoke Flips 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "Got It On Me"

Long before Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon arrived in full, fans were steadily keeping watch for the rapper's flip on 50 Cent's "Many Men." You may recall that the viral snippet surfaced back in February, prompting Fif himself to chime in with his take. "Told you n***s to make sure nothing happens to him," he tweeted. "What the fuck man. he was on his way." Now, under 50's watchful eye as executive producer, Pop Smoke's long-awaited "Many Men" flip has landed, an intimidating banger titled "Got It On Me."

Instrumentally, Young Devante opts for a dark vibe, complete with eerie choir chants and gothic church bells. The aura of death surrounds it, and Pop Smoke's baritone belts out Fif's iconic chorus with purpose. "Is you ridin' or you hidin, If you slidin', then you owe me," he spits. "Run up, catch cold feet, n***as act tough then call police." Check it out now, and be sure to show some love to Pop Smoke by checking out his brand new album right here. Is this the hardest track on the project?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Is you ridin' or you hidin, If you slidin', then you owe me

Run up, catch cold feet, n***as act tough then call police

I don't make friends, yeah I make bands

Want some Ray-Bans 'cause I'm an OG