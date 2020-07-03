mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke Flips 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "Got It On Me"

Mitch Findlay
July 03, 2020 11:51
3.7K Views
384
9
2020 Republic Records2020 Republic Records
2020 Republic Records

Got It On Me
Pop Smoke

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
98% (32)
Rate
Audience Rating
29 VERY HOTTTTT
3 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pop Smoke's flip on 50 Cent's "Many Men," the hard-hitting "Got It On Me," has landed in full.


Long before Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon arrived in full, fans were steadily keeping watch for the rapper's flip on 50 Cent's "Many Men." You may recall that the viral snippet surfaced back in February, prompting Fif himself to chime in with his take. "Told you n***s to make sure nothing happens to him," he tweeted. "What the fuck man. he was on his way." Now, under 50's watchful eye as executive producer, Pop Smoke's long-awaited "Many Men" flip has landed, an intimidating banger titled "Got It On Me." 

Instrumentally, Young Devante opts for a dark vibe, complete with eerie choir chants and gothic church bells. The aura of death surrounds it, and Pop Smoke's baritone belts out Fif's iconic chorus with purpose. "Is you ridin' or you hidin, If you slidin', then you owe me," he spits. "Run up, catch cold feet, n***as act tough then call police." Check it out now, and be sure to show some love to Pop Smoke by checking out his brand new album right here. Is this the hardest track on the project?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Is you ridin' or you hidin, If you slidin', then you owe me
Run up, catch cold feet, n***as act tough then call police
I don't make friends, yeah I make bands
Want some Ray-Bans 'cause I'm an OG

Pop Smoke
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  38  4
  9
  3.7K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Pop Smoke 50 Cent Many Men
9 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pop Smoke Flips 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "Got It On Me"
384
9
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject