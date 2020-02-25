It's been one week since the passing of rapper Pop Smoke, who was hailed as one of the leading figures in the surge of Brooklyn drill. Despite his relatively young career, the 20-year-old had earned co-signs from a ton of important people in the industry, including 50 Cent. The two had partied together over Super Bowl Weekend and during his come-up, Poppy actually dropped a freestyle over one of Fiddy's most popular songs, "Many Men." Reposting a clip from the barrage of bars, Fif is officially reacting to the freestyle, noting that he wishes his friend were still with us.

"I told you n***as to make sure nothing happen to him," wrote 50 Cent on his Twitter page. "What the fuck man. He was on his way."



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

50 Cent was one of the most outspoken figures to address the death of Pop Smoke last week, suggesting that jealousy could have been a motive for his killers. Smoke was twenty-years-old when he was murdered in the Hollywood Hills, having his rental home broken into by four masked men who gunned him down. Initially, the break-in was being investigated as a possible robbery but in recent updates, it has been reported that Pop Smoke was targeted in a specific hit.

Peep the freestyle below.