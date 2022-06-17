There are many theories about what has caused the growing violence in Hip Hop. Some have blamed the culture for atrocities that are unrelated to the entertainment industry, but there are also conversations happening within as rappers weigh in on what they believe is the root cause of division. Several artists have launched initiatives or hosted events that are created to help curtail gun violence within marginalized communities, and many rappers hope that speaking openly about this topic will help usher in changes in the future.

Recently, Rooga talked about certain beliefs about diss tracks having caused an increase in violence within Hip Hop. We previously reported on radio hosts and stations refusing to play diss tracks following the ongoing deaths of several rappers.



Brad Barket / Stringer / Getty Images

Polo G added his voice to the discussion and gave his take.

"That ain't really the point that's bein made," he wrote. "When they say dat u steady speaking on the dead & bringing up the dead u drawing that type of energy to yourself when you in the streets or close to it u gat ties to that type of energy by default so it wouldn't hurt to limit how much of it you attract & fasho a n*gga can't wait to catch u even more when you done talked bad bout his best friend dat just died."

"It's really time to start Growin up & leaving it inna streets cuz time & time again the world show u same [poop emoji] make you laugh make you cry [100 emoji]."

Check it out below.