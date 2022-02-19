The violence permeating Hip Hop culture within recent years has caused so much concern that radio DJs have vowed to ban music with certain content. Investigators continue to look into the murder of Drakeo The Ruler as fans await news on an arrest or charges, and Young Dolph's alleged killers are awaiting their trial. Others, like YNW Melly and Pooh Shiesty, face charges related to violence, and according to RZA, Rap continues to glorify certain behaviors that are detrimental to its culture.

“Growing up in the golden age of Hip Hop, we lost maybe like a couple of artists but not a dozen artists or more,” he recently said.



Of course, the most talked-about deaths during that time were those of Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace and Tupac Shakur.

“Sometimes Hip Hop music glamorizes certain things. It glamorizes prison life, it glamorizes gangsters and thugs. I understand that, because I grew out of that," RZA added. “But it doesn’t give you the total tragedy of what that can end up being, nor are we being represented with a lot of alternatives. The point being made is there was more bounce, there was more substance. Hip Hop has become one-sided.”

There have been several Rap veterans who have spoken out against the ongoing violence within the Rap community but it is clear that more is needed. Do you agree with RZA?



