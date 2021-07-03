After each Verzuz battle, the best memes created are often widely spread across social media. Yesterday's (July 1) matchup between Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat found fans jamming to some of the culture's favorite R&B hits from the 1980s and 1990s, and while much of the commentary from the public was given in jest, not everyone thought the jokes or criticisms were funny.

Brown and Sweat closed out their Verzuz appearance with help from Tank and Pleasure P, and later, the Pretty Ricky star took aim at people who had anything negative to say about the virtual show.

"Anybody who didn't contribute nothing to R&B, shut the f*ck up," said P. "Anybody who didn't make a record, a top ten record, a number one record, or just a f*ckin' record, shut the f*ck up." The singer added that the general public can't dictate what performers do, say, or act. "Y'all can't tell me nothin' 'bout my OGs, ya heard me?"

Pleasure P then let it be known that he's available to finish the discussion face to face with anyone who feels a certain way. "Y'all know the vibes. Stop playin' with me," he said. "While y'all over there hatin' on these OGs like, damn, if I wasn't standing up who the f*ck gon' stand up, R&B ain't even get played at the BET Awards. There was no male R&B singers at the BET Awards other than Tone Stith, and we love Tone Stith, but c'mon, man."

"I'm giving Bobby Brown his flowers. I'm giving Keith Sweat his flowers. Teddy Riley, everybody before me, I'm giving them all they flowers, so anybody that don't like it, go suck a d*ck." Pleasure P isn't concerned about any backlash regarding his comments because he said he's faced criticism of his own in the past, so anything new won't bother him.

Watch Pleasure P share a few thoughts below.