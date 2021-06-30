Before becoming a multi-platinum artist, Lil Nas X was admittedly an online troll. Under the guise of his Barb account, he would send viral tweets out into the Twittersphere with plenty of reactions, both good and bad. He's seemingly carried this energy into his rap career but perhaps, with a bigger purpose.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

On Saturday, the rapper delivered a stunning performance of his latest single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" which flipped Conservative Twitter upside down. Draped up Egyptian-inspired attire, he closed out the performance by kissing his back-up dancer. He received praise but there was a lot of backlash that echoed across social media including from other notable figures in the music industry.

Benzino offered his two cents on the matter when he criticized BET's Award ceremony and Lil Nas X's performance. Though no Satanic imagery was prominent in the performance, Benzino still felt like the decision to invite Lil Nas X to perform on their stage was a bad move by BET. He did specify that he didn't intend of offending anyone in the LGBTQ+ community.

It seems that Lil Nas X caught the headlines this morning. In usual fashion, he brushed off the criticism with a bit of humor, asking his Twitter followers, "Why y'all get made at me so easily. All I've done was be a bad bitch."

Later on, he quoted a tweet from HotNewHipHop where he laughed at Benzino's suggesting that parents will have to sit their kids down and explain sexuality.

Check his tweet below.