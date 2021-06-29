As we celebrate the Verzuz series for hosting dozens of our favorite artists from Soul to Hip Hop to R&B to Rap, fans still have lists of artists that they want to see take the stage. There has been a mysterious date looming with guests who had yet to be identified, and on Tuesday (June 29), it was announced that the next set of artists bringing their favorite hits to Verzuz will be two icons: Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat.

The catalogs of these two R&B legends speak for themselves and fans are excited to see what Brown and Sweat come up with this week.



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

According to The Shade Room, this Verzuz will be presented via the Essence Festival of Culture, an event that will take place virtually on Thursday, July 1. This is a quick back-to-back Verzuz as we just watched Bow Wow and Soulja Boy rake in millions of views when they came together in Los Angeles last weekend in an entertaining performance that included a host of famous guests who stole the show.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Bobby Brown or Keith Sweat will bring out any special guests, as well, and fans are already predicting a New Edition or LSG reunion. At least, they're crossing their fingers. Check out the announcement below and let us know if you're looking forward to this one.

