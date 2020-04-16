Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert are seemingly going at it right now on Twitter... or are they?

Nobody is quite sure of what's happening between Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti. At the end of last year, Uzi Vert revealed that he is no longer on good terms with the Atlanta rapper before circling back several months later, claiming they were cool. However, he continues to be cryptic about his friendship with the star.

Reacting to Playboi Carti's brand new single with what some are reading as a diss, Lil Uzi Vert couldn't be more unclear about what's happening right now. He previously hinted that he would be releasing his next musical project whenever a mysterious "he" drops and, now that Carti has set a new release date, Uzi is doing the same.

It appears as though Carti was "he" this entire time. Taking to Twitter, the rapper announced that he would be dropping something on Monday, not specifying whether or not a new single or the entire album was arriving.

Lil Uzi Vert responded directly to the tweet, confirming that the artist was dropping before making his own announcement for Monday.

As of right now, this situation is pretty muddy. Are they friends? Bitter enemies? Who the hell even knows. Hopefully, we get some good music out of this though.



Prince Williams/Getty Images