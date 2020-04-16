Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti have had somewhat of a friendly rivalry happening for the last several months. Their relationship was seemingly picture-perfect before a fan asked if they were still on good terms.

"No," responded Uzi, shocking the world.

Since the comments were made, Uzi has clarified that he was back on the right foot with his longtime collaborator but, somewhere between then and now, things went ugly again.

For weeks, the two have cryptically been throwing shots at each other with the fans unsure of whether or not they were just trolling. With the release of Carti's new banger "@ MEH," many were stalking Lil Uzi Vert's social media pages to see if he would react and, right on cue, he did.

"Just Meh," wrote the Philadelphia rapper on Twitter, continuing the confusing blow-out to their friendship.

While this can definitely be perceived as a diss, it's important to add that Uzi and Carti have such a long history that this may be part of their master-plan to take over the entire music industry this year.

Already, Lil Uzi Vert has achieved his largest numbers ever with Eternal Atake and the subsequent deluxe release. Maybe this is his way of pushing Playboi Carti to deliver a classic with Whole Lotta Red?

Tough love or beef?