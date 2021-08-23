Playboi Carti has officially announced his next release, revealing to his fans that "Narcissist" will be arriving on September 13, 2021.

As the world reacts to the Atlanta-based rapper's latest announcement, people are trying to decipher the post. Carti did not announce whether he was dropping a new album, a single, or something entirely aside from his music career. Some sources have suggested that this is the name of Carti's upcoming clothing line, which has not been confirmed. Regardless of what he plans to drop, there are thousands of fans ready to eat up whatever he has on the way.



Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

The title of the release may be referring to Carti's holiday spat with Iggy Azalea, during which she referred to him as a narcissist. The former couple took to social media to bicker following their breakup. Iggy allegedly caught Carti cheating on her, and she aired him out publically, claiming that the rapper wasn't present while she gave birth to their son, and stating that he was playing PlayStation with Lil Uzi Vert during her scheduled c-section.

Maybe this is Carti's way of reclaiming the term?

Take a look at his DONDA-esque photos below and let us know if you're excited about what Playboi Carti is releasing next. Do you think he's already following up Whole Lotta Red?