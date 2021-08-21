Exactly three years before Kanye West shared a photo of himself creating a group chat with Drake and many others who he appears to have beef with, Playboi Carti tweeted about doing the same thing. Fans noticed the coincidence and are praising Carti's influence on Twitter.

"i put all my opps in Ah Group Chat and told them *link up ! i want all da smoke ! _SLATT ! Fuc it !" Carti wrote on August 21, 2018

This Saturday, three years later, West shared a screenshot of a group chat with the message: "I live for this. I've been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you."



Tabatha Fireman / Getty Images

Fans resurfaced Carti's tweet after seeing West's post.

"and they’ll still deny your influence," one fan replied to the old tweet.

Another said, "Kanye saw this tweet and said imma do this too."

West's post came in the immediate wake of Drake calling him out on a new song with Trippie Redd. "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go/ Ye ain't changin' shit, it's set in stone," the Toronto rapper said on Redd's "Betrayal."

With release dates for both West's Donda and Drake's Certified Lover Boy looming, it's possible they could be going head to head.

