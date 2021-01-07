Over the holiday season, Iggy Azalea put her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti on blast after the release of his long-awaited album Whole Lotta Red. Iggy claimed that Carti had not been spending time with their newborn son, Onyx, while also claiming that he cheated on her during the entirety of her pregnancy. The Aussie rapper has made countless allegations against the Atlanta native, his alleged side chick, and more through the rather dramatic turn of events.

Below, we've compiled a complete timeline of Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's brief and mostly-hidden relationship, as well as their breakup, the aftermath, and more. If you've been confused about what happened to the former couple, get yourself caught up.

Ian Gavan, Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Boo'd Up

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti were first linked in September 2018. After some fan speculation, the Australian rapper shut down rumors that she was dating Playboi Carti for his money, suggesting that she makes more than he does. She even spoiled the 24-year old rapper with a brand new Lamborghini for Christmas that year. The couple went on to move in together in Atlanta, with their living arrangements detailed briefly in Carti's 2019 Fader interview. Carti revealed in the rare Q&A that Iggy handled the interior decorating of their Buckhead mansion, and spoke supportively on Iggy's career: "I support everything she does," he stated, although confirmed they had no plans of collaborating any time soon, if ever.

First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage?

After dating for almost a year, there was speculation that Playboi Carti had proposed to Iggy. She posted an image on her Instagram story in July 2019 of a ring with a large emerald stone surrounded by diamonds, prompting the rumors to erupt on social media.

Here Comes The Baby Carriage

It was revealed in December 2019, over a year after the couple started dating, that Iggy Azalea was six months pregnant. Although sources including DJ Akademiks confirmed that Iggy had a baby in April 2020, Iggy didn't confirm the birth of her son until June of that year. The following month, the new mother revealed her son's name while shutting down rumors that she named her son "Gilbert."

Calling It Quits

In October 2020, Iggy took to Instagram confirming the end of her romantic relationship with the Atlanta rapper. After subliminally telling Carti that he lost a "real 1," she also told fans that she was raising her child alone. While Iggy was very vocal on IG about the state of his relationship with their son, Carti maintained his silence.



Instagram

Christmas Chaos

Playboi Carti decided to give his fans a Christmas gift with the official drop of Whole Lotta Red, and Iggy decided to drop a bomb on us all on the same day. She went on a long Twitter rant, blasting Carti for canceling his Christmas plans with his son and allegedly having another woman at his album release party, exposing Carti's alleged side chick Brandi, whom she shared a video getting kicked out of their home. She continued her rant, stating that Carti was playing his PS5 with Lil Uzi Vert while Iggy was undergoing a scheduled C-section.

Co-Parenting in Peace... For Now

A few days after Christmas, the passionate mother took to Twitter to state that she and Carti spoke and worked things out for the good of their child. Carti posted some videos and photos on Twitter, proving that he isn't an absentee father.

Do y'all think Iggy and Carti will get back together or continue to co-parent separately? Let us know what you think in the comments.