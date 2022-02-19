PJ Morton & JoJo Connect With Mr. Talkbox On New R&B Hit, "My Peace"

As the R&B Renaissance continues to take off, 40-year-old PJ Morton has linked up with trying not to think about it hitmaker JoJo and Florida's Mr. Talkbox to create "My Peace," a reflective tune that finds the trio embracing the necessities of self-love in their relationships.

"I'm changing things around this time, ah / I'm doing things that give peace of mind, ah / So if you're not adding to my high, ah / I'm going to have to tell you goodbye," the stars sing, beautifully intertwining their vocals throughout the track.

As NPR notes, "My Peace" features "layered synths, robotically harmonized vocals," and even interpolates horns from OutKast's 1998 hit, "SpottieOttieDopaliscious," that help to tell an empowering musical story of learning how to choose yourself and let go of toxic relationships.

Late last year, we spoke with JoJo as a part of our 12 Days of Christmas series, and she opened up about what her own toxic relationships have taught her – read more about that here, and stream her latest collaboration with PJ Morton and Mr. Talkbox below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta be all about me before I'm all about you

If I don't take care of me I'm no good to you

I can't sacrifice my feelings no more

Gotta be careful who I let through that door

