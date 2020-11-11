It's a hard time to be a hip-hop fan. One of Chicago's greatest rising storytellers, King Von, was shot dead in Atlanta last week. 20-year-old rapper Lil Loaded just turned himself in for murder. Kodak Black and YNW Melly remain behind bars. And today, we learned that Mo3, a close friend and associate of Boosie Badazz, was shot and reportedly killed.

We, as a community, are roughing through all of this news. The last thing we need is another tragedy.

With that said, Pi'erre Bourne is turning heads because of a tweet he sent out, which references the death of somebody named Kenny.

Upon first glance, many people thought that he was mourning the loss of Mo3 but, as many are also pointing out, the rapper's name was actually Melvin Noble.

Everyone is spamming Pi'erre and asking what happened, with panic rising as fans are under the impression that something may have happened to Kenny Beats, the famed producer.

Hopefully, we get some answers soon. Pi'erre is in shock and has not elaborated on who "Kenny" is but, as always, people are already running off and starting rumors on social media. Kenny Beats last updated his social media two hours ago. Pi'erre's tweet was made an hour ago.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

We'll keep you posted on more information as this develops.

It's possible that he was referring to Mo3, who was reportedly killed today. Read about that incident here.