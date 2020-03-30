Celebrities have come forward to use their platforms to bring awareness to social distancing and COVID-19 relief efforts, but the public has often been biting toward their requests. Some famous figures have announced their generous donations to non-profits or directly to healthcare workers, but when Pharrell Williams asked for his followers to donate to the Frontline Responders Fund, he was met with backlash.

Pharrell Williams Donation
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

The award-winning artist shared a link to a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign that has raised over $4 million to date, but not everyone thought it was appropriate for the multi-millionaire to ask donations. "Hospitals are running low on masks, gowns, and other critical items. We need to replenish their supplies," Pharrell tweeted. "Take action, make a donation, and ask others to join the fight. We’re in this together. Let’s protect the responders on the frontlines."

On person reminded him that he's "worth over $150 million" and that he needs to "donate [his] own money." Pharrell told the Twitter user that he just wanted to find a way for people to help. “So sorry if i wasn’t clear. I of course donated but wanted to make sure my followers had a way to get involved if they needed too." Recently, Metro Boomin called out those who were giving rich people a hard time about how much money they're donating to relief efforts. Do you think the rich and wealthy should ask the public to donate?

