Celebrities have come forward to use their platforms to bring awareness to social distancing and COVID-19 relief efforts, but the public has often been biting toward their requests. Some famous figures have announced their generous donations to non-profits or directly to healthcare workers, but when Pharrell Williams asked for his followers to donate to the Frontline Responders Fund, he was met with backlash.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

The award-winning artist shared a link to a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign that has raised over $4 million to date, but not everyone thought it was appropriate for the multi-millionaire to ask donations. "Hospitals are running low on masks, gowns, and other critical items. We need to replenish their supplies," Pharrell tweeted. "Take action, make a donation, and ask others to join the fight. We’re in this together. Let’s protect the responders on the frontlines."

On person reminded him that he's "worth over $150 million" and that he needs to "donate [his] own money." Pharrell told the Twitter user that he just wanted to find a way for people to help. “So sorry if i wasn’t clear. I of course donated but wanted to make sure my followers had a way to get involved if they needed too." Recently, Metro Boomin called out those who were giving rich people a hard time about how much money they're donating to relief efforts. Do you think the rich and wealthy should ask the public to donate?

