Pharrell Williams is among five new members of the Board of Directors of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

According to PageSix, he joins Michele Anthony (Executive Vice President Universal Music Group), Jody Gerson (Chairman & CEO Universal Music Publishing), Pam Kaufman (President ViacomCBS Consumer Products), and Jon Platt (Chairman & CEO SONY/ATV Music Publishing) as the new group joining the Board.

“We’re both fortunate and honored to welcome these creative leaders in music and entertainment to our Board,” said RRHOF Board Chairman John Sykes. “Each brings to our Board deep experience and extensive knowledge of music that will help us continue to grow the Foundation as a true cultural institution.”

As a member of the Board, Williams' responsibilities will include the selection of the inductees into the Hall of Fame and to “support the Foundation’s mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll, recognizing the indelible role rock and roll music plays in modern life and culture," as said in the announcement.

Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T.Rex are the Board of Directors' selection for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees.

The induction ceremony will air on HBO, Saturday, May 2.