We can only imagine what R&B jams are on their way now that Monica and The Neptunes have joined forces. Monica is newly divorced and entering into a new stage in her life, so fans have wondered if her single status will affect her music moving forward. Breakups may be devastating, but for an artist, tragedy is often the fuel that births hit records.



"For MANY years I’ve dreamed of working with The Neptune’s .. Admiring their ability to remain current yet timeless as well as their bond & brotherhood because loyalty is fleeting in this business !!" she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Pharrell Williams on Instagram. "Here I sit with @pharrell .... Psalms 62.8 Trust in him at all times, you people; pour out your heart to him🖤 #Chapter38."

Monica later shared a clip of herself in the studio talking about her rise and how she just wants to get in the booth and sing from the heart. She wants to bring back that authenticity to music because it seems that in the current culture, people create what they believe the audience wants rather than just giving who they are.

The singer was also recently in the studio with Jermaine Dupri so keep an ear out for that. Watch Monica and Pharrell work their magic while talking about creating a "ghetto pop record" below.