The real-life feud between singers Monica Brown and Brandy Norwood is something that has been talked about for decades. There have been rumors as to why the ladies never were one another's cup of tea, however, no one could pinpoint exactly why these two talented women weren't fans of one another. In spite of their alleged animosities, Monica and Brandy went on to record their No. 1, double-platinum hit single, "The Boy is Mine."

The track was produced by veteran music Dallas Austin, and when he was asked about Monica and Brandy's strife, he called their beef "heavyweight." Austin shared with VladTV that the ladies were once even engaged in a physical altercation at an awards show. "Monica never liked Brandy and...Monica's very ghetto. When it came down to it, [Brandy's] too proper and too this, and I think Brandy might have looked at her a certain way a couple of times," he said.

When Monica was first offered to sing the duet with Brandy, she refused. However, music industry executives wanted it completed, so both women decided to make the record. Austin shares that the singers recorded their parts separately and the first time that they sang "The Boy is Mine" together in full was at an award show. However, before they even made it to the stage, Austin claims that Monica punched Brandy in the face backstage. "Monica was at the epitome of finding her real self," he said. "If you didn't have gold teeth, she didn't like you. She was really 'hood in Atlanta. She just wasn't with it."

Whatever may have occurred in the past seems to be memories of yesteryear as Brandy and Monica have buried any ill will. While Austin couldn't remember the specific award show where this alleged altercation was to have taken place, we dug up their performance at the MTV VMAs in 1998. Check it out below and let us know if you think the ladies are singing as if they just got into it five minutes before they took to the stage.