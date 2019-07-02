Old school Brandy fans remember her breakout performance on the sitcom Thea back in the early '90s, but she's better known for her role as Moesha. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has been on the scene for decades, so it's only fitting that she's preparing to produce her biopic. In a recent interview with New York City's WBLS 107.5, Brandy shared that not only does she have a new album in the works, but she's been rehearsing to portray herself in the forthcoming film.

"[I'm] not [putting acting] to the side, [but] right now I'm just getting ready to play myself," she said. 'I want to sing my songs and use my acting and use the dance and all of the things I was able to do on Broadway, I want to do that in my music and I want to play myself. I think that when people really get into my real story, the things that people don't know, and me tell it and me reenact it, it's gonna be something special. I'm working on that."

To clarify, she stated, "I'm gonna play me in certain parts, yes." She explained that she has a few people in mind who will portray her as a child before she takes over acting as the adult version of herself. She also said she wants to "make it very artistic, theatrical, [and] dramatic."